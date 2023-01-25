Dr. Michelle Reid
CNN speaks to school chief following National Merit recognition probe
Multiple schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, are under investigation after allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship merit awards in a timely manner, before many students needed them for college applications. CNN's Athena Jones reports.
santos podcast split vpx 012423
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
02:54
mccarthy schiff swalwell split vpx
McCarthy explains why he booted Schiff and Swalwell from committee
02:10
Flores tornado Texas
CNN reporter shows catastrophic damage right after tornado hit
02:01
Melissa Bell video FSB Emran Navruzbekov
Man who escaped feared Russian agency reveals what Russian spies are saying
04:26
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence investigation
03:13
Tyre Nichols
'Extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating': Tyre Nichols preliminary autopsy results
04:34
A Leopard 2 A7 main battle tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr drives through the mud in the context of an informative educational practice "Land Operation Exercise 2017" at the military training area in Munster, northern Germany, on October 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Kremlin told CNN after Germans announce tanks for Ukraine
02:21
ukraine official
Ukrainian defense intelligence official: Putin's command structure is 'very problematic'
02:32
yakima washington shooting suspect photo split
Suspect in Washington state shooting still at-large, says police chief
02:15
mcgonigal split
He is one of the highest-ranking former FBI officials to ever be charged with a crime
02:11
iowa charter school shooting
Police say Iowa shooting was not a random attack
01:24
Brandon Tsay encountered the suspect at the Alhambra dance hall.
Man who wrestled gun away from shooting suspect speaks out
01:39
mark esper 1.23.23 vpx
'Knew I was on thin ice': Ex-Trump official reveals moment he knew his job was at risk
01:08
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's office released a photo of the mass shooting suspect on Twitter, calling him, "armed and dangerous." "On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting," the tweet said with a photo of the suspect. "Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5000."
Monterey Park shooting suspect found dead. Sheriff explains what happened
02:38
bash mccaul split
Hear GOP lawmaker's plan that he says would help prevent mass shootings
02:04
