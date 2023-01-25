CNN speaks to school chief following National Merit recognition probe
Multiple schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, are under investigation after allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship merit awards in a timely manner, before many students needed them for college applications. CNN's Athena Jones reports.
02:46 - Source: CNN
