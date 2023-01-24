Suspect in Washington state shooting still at-large, says police chief
At least three people are dead following an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, and the suspect remains at large, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. CNN correspondent Adrienne Broaddus reports
02:15 - Source: CNN
