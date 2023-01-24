Girl calls for help after car rolls over great-grandma
Doorbell footage shows the terrifying moment 7-year-old Mariah Galloway called for help after her great-grandma got stuck underneath their rolling SUV. CNN affiliate WXYZ reports.
01:41 - Source: WXYZ
