See emaciated shelter dog's incredible transformation
In January 2021, Ethan Almighty was left for dead outside of the Kentucky Humane Society. Now, Gov. Beshear is honoring his fight by declaring January "Ethan Almighty Animal Shelter Awareness Month." CNN affiliate WLEX reports.
01:47 - Source: WLEX
