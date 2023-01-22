See video from the scene of 'Cop City' protest in Atlanta
Several people were arrested in downtown Atlanta during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week. CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem explains.
01:58 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 15 videos
See video from the scene of 'Cop City' protest in Atlanta
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter calls out 'shift' by Justice Department in Biden documents investigation
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pamela Brown presses GOP House Intelligence chair on Trump documents
04:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to step down. Hear who could replace him
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Putin has no red lines': Ex-ambassador explains Putin's mindset
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp calls out Kevin McCarthy over Marjorie Taylor Greene appointment
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Doctor describes 'pandemonium' in hospital after woman barricaded herself in room
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how authorities found active-duty Marines arrested for breaching Capitol on January 6
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
George Santos denies working as a drag queen after performer posts photo
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the tanks countries are debating sending to Ukraine
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Neighbor tries to sell home after loud facility pops up next to him without warning
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
People Magazine: Idaho suspect followed victims on Instagram, 'repeatedly' messaged 1
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
New Mexico AG investigating source of Solomon Peña's campaign finances
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian teen faces years in jail over social media post criticizing Ukrainian war
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's incredible': Burnett reacts to Wagner Group leader's message about war
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN