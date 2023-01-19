santa fe district attorney
Santa Fe DA explains decision to charge Alec Baldwin over 'Rust' shooting
Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks with CNN's Josh Campbell about her decision to charge "Rust" actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter over the 2021 fatal movie set shooting.
02:39 - Source: CNN
A distraught Alec Baldwin lingers in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's offices on Camino Justicia after being questioned on Oct. 20, 2021 about a shooting when a prop gun misfired earlier in the day on a local movie set.
CNN reporter on what charges Baldwin faces in fatal movie set shooting
01 us coast guard russian ship
US Coast Guard says this ship off Hawaii coast is a Russian spy ship
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Trump's lawyer corrects him after error during deposition
Bryan Kohberger, left, sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.
Hear what investigators found inside Idaho suspect's home
police search
Footage shows missing actor's car as search underway in California
screengrab jacinda ardern resignation
Jacinda Ardern set to resign as prime minister of New Zealand
rich osthoff
Hear from the Navy veteran that was allegedly scammed by Santos
outraged parents newport news
'Enough is enough!': Outraged parents call out school board after 6-year-old allegedly shoots teacher
china nurses vpx
Social media videos show China nurses sick from Covid collapsing on the job
Ward Ukraine helicopter crash vpx
Witnesses describe horrifying scene of Ukraine helicopter crash
01 brian walshe arraignment 0118
See Brian Walshe's reaction as charges are read to him
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: (L-R) U.S. Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) and Rep.-elect Tim Burchett (R-TN) sit together in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot.
Republicans explain why George Santos got committee assignments
A screen grab shows a selfie of actor Jeremy Renner on a hospital bed, posted on Instagram with a caption reading, "Thank you all for your kind words. IÕm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all" in this picture obtained from social media January 3, 2023. Jeremy Renner via Instagram/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Hear the 911 call from Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident
Doorbell camera video Solomon Peña
Video shows ex-GOP candidate at official's home before it was targeted
zakaria zelensky split
Zelensky is asked whether helicopter crash was an accident. Hear his response
