Video: Neighbors call police after seeing toddler waving gun, pulling trigger
An Indiana man is facing a charge of felony neglect after his son was seen walking around playing with a handgun.
01:55 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
Video: Neighbors call police after seeing toddler waving gun, pulling trigger
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
An iconic French food is under threat. Hear why one baker is speaking out
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Glass Onion' actress talks about the challenge of her role
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
The debt ceiling drama, explained in 2 minutes
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This horror film doll is dancing her way into viral fame
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
This 82-year-old couldn't afford to retire. Then a TikTok user stepped in
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shamefully good': Stephen Colbert reacts to Tom Hanks' new cocktail creation
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
New study shows walking this way burns just as much energy as jogging
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ellen DeGeneres posts video of flash flood near Montecito home
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
401(k) rules just got better. Here are the important changes
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch: Late night hosts react to Prince Harry's memoir
05:34
Now playing- Source: CNN Business