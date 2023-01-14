Black Lives Matter co-founder issues statement on cousin's death following police encounter
Keenan Anderson, cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder, died from cardiac arrest after he was repeatedly tased by police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, marking the third officer-involved death in the city this year. CNN correspondent Stephanie Elam reports.
03:02 - Source: CNN
