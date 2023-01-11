snowboarder avalanche utah KSL
Snowboarder's video shows moment he was swept away by avalanche
Despite testing the snowpack beforehand, snowboarder Blake Nielson found himself being swept away by an avalanche during a run at Utah's Big Cottonwood Canyon. CNN affiliate KSL has the story.
01:54 - Source: KSL
