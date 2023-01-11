Snowboarder's video shows moment he was swept away by avalanche
Despite testing the snowpack beforehand, snowboarder Blake Nielson found himself being swept away by an avalanche during a run at Utah's Big Cottonwood Canyon. CNN affiliate KSL has the story.
01:54 - Source: KSL
Trending Now 15 videos
Snowboarder's video shows moment he was swept away by avalanche
01:54
Now playing- Source: KSL
Driver wows police officer with backflip during DWI test
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Surveillance video catches moment deer barrels into butcher shop
01:21
Now playing- Source: WDAY
Restored Pompeii house offers extraordinary glimpse into life in Italy's ancient city
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shamefully good': Stephen Colbert reacts to Tom Hanks' new cocktail creation
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Anderson Cooper reflects on his interview with Prince Harry
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how this Connecticut family dealt with a hibernating bear under their deck
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hugh Jackman shows how he worked around height issue in 'Wolverine' audition
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the wackiest moments from the House Speaker fiasco
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Late night hosts react to Prince Harry's memoir
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch this color changing BMW in action
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'I couldn't believe me eyes': Homeowner spots two-legged fox
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Lighting strikes vehicle, turns on its headlights
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
'A massive exposé': These are some of Prince Harry's book shocking revelations
05:35
Now playing- Source: CNN