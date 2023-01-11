Pete Buttigieg asked if FAA system is out-of-date. Hear his reply
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks with CNN's Kate Bolduan about the Federal Aviation Administration ground stop that it issued following an outage to a system that provides pilots with notices they need before flying. The group stop caused more than 6,700 US flight delays.
03:11 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Pete Buttigieg asked if FAA system is out-of-date. Hear his reply
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shamefully good': Stephen Colbert reacts to Tom Hanks' new cocktail creation
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
New study shows walking this way burns just as much energy as jogging
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ellen DeGeneres posts video of flash flood near Montecito home
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
401(k) rules just got better. Here are the important changes
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch: Late night hosts react to Prince Harry's memoir
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'This could be bad for you': WSJ reporter handcuffed while on assignment
05:34
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'The stroller takes care of itself': See how this self-driving stroller works
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch this color changing BMW in action
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This electric Ram truck concept has a fold-away third row
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts react to McCarthy's failure to win House vote for speaker
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Skip Bayless apologizes for his 'widely misconstrued' tweet on Damar Hamlin
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'She would kick us under the table': 'The View' hosts share Barbara Walters stories
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Reporters explain why George Santos' lies 'fell through the cracks'
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch passenger's enthusiastic reunion with his missing luggage
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN Business