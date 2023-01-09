Zachary Kent Mills has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly holding his Bumble date captive for five days and physically assaulting her before she was able to escape.
Man charged after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting Bumble date. Hear from his attorney
Newsroom
A Houston area man has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after holding a woman he met on a dating app captive for five days around Christmas and physically assaulting her before she escaped, according to charging documents. CNN Senior National Correspondent Ed Lavandera reports.
02:18 - Source: CNN
