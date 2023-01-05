Doorcam footage captures man fighting off car thief from his sunroof
CNN affiliate WDSU spoke to a New Orleans man who fought off a car thief by climbing on top of his car and reaching in through the sunroof to try and wrestle the suspect out on Christmas Day.
01:41 - Source: WDSU
