See the footage Anndel Taylor sent to her family
Anndel Taylor, 22, was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday. CNN's Athena Jones reports.
01:15 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
See the footage Anndel Taylor sent to her family
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He's a pathological liar': Congressional candidate who lost to Santos calls him out
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Southwest CEO responds to backlash over cancellations
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Completely melted down': Buttigieg reacts to Southwest Airlines chaos
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Scenes in major Beijing crematorium tell a different story from official Covid death numbers
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
She heard cries for help during deadly winter storm. Her actions saved a life
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Restaurant housed over 100 people and 4 dogs during blizzard
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Did I embellish my resume? Yes I did': GOP Rep.-elect speaks out about lying
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Texas National Guard builds 2 miles of border fencing
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Records contradict Santos' claim grandparents fled Holocaust
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general: Here's what attack attempt on Russian base means for the war
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
See houses frozen over by massive winter storm
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Southwest canceled about two thirds of its flights. See how travelers are faring
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jan. 6 transcript: Trump WH considered firing anyone who accepted 2020 result
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what GOP representative-elect is now saying about 'embellishing' his resume
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures moment avalanche overtakes skiers in Austria
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN