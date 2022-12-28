See the footage Anndel Taylor sent to her family

Anndel Taylor, 22, was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard that slammed western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday.
Anndel Taylor, 22, was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday. CNN's Athena Jones reports.
