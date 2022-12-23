Sportscaster can't stop complaining on live TV as he fills in as meteorologist
Instead of his usual broadcast, sports reporter Mark Woodley was asked to cover the incoming winter storm in Waterloo, IA for the morning show.
01:32 - Source: CNN
