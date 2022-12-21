It's been over 5 weeks since the Idaho student killings. Victim's father shares why he's still hopeful
CNN anchor Jim Sciutto speaks with Steve Goncalves, father of murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, and their family attorney, Shanon Gray, on the current status of the investigation. Kaylee was one of four students killed in the early morning hours on November 13.
01:26 - Source: CNN
