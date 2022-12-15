University chancellor mocks Asian languages during commencement speech
The Chancellor of Purdue University Northwest has issued an apology after marking a racist remark about Asian languages during a commencement speech. CNN's Don Lemon has the story.
00:50 - Source: CNN
