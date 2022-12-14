Sandy Hook survivor speaks out 10 years later
17-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting survivor Cyrena Arokium speaks with "CNN This Morning" ten years after the shooting that left 20 first-graders and six adults dead.
04:13 - Source: CNN
