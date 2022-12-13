Bolduan rolls the tape on city councilman's racist remarks. Hear his response
CNN's Kate Bolduan talks to Los Angeles city council member Kevin de León, who is facing renewed scrutiny after a video surfaced online of him engaged in a physical altercation with a community activist during a holiday event. That came after audio leaked earlier this year in which he and other council members made racist comments about a fellow council member's Black child.
05:08 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Bolduan rolls the tape on city councilman's racist remarks. Hear his response
05:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Energy secretary shares when nuclear fusion energy might be widely used
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ten years ago Biden rocked the country with same-sex marriage comments
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mississippi State head football coach dead at 61
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general says video of combat instructor shows another failure by the Russian army
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Fauci's response to Elon Musk's attacks
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Family of NY college student studying abroad says he's been missing for 2 weeks
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prosecutors reveal alleged motive in Murdaugh case
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter: Russia allegedly wants assassin freed in exchange for Whelan
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bill Nye reacts to nuclear fusion breakthrough
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin cancels his annual press conference. Hear ex-ambassador's theory why
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legal analyst calls out 'unforced error' by DOJ in 2020 election probe
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
'You're being forced out!': Families confront Uvalde acting police chief
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm an idiot': Diver admits fault after nearly being run over by speeding boat
02:04
Now playing- Source: KHNL/KGMB
How Gov. Ron DeSantis is shaping school boards across Florida
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reports: Scientists see breakthrough in 'holy grail' of clean energy
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN