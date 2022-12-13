Bill Nye reacts to nuclear fusion breakthrough
For the first time in history, US scientists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain. Science educator Bill Nye explains why this is such a big breakthrough.
02:11 - Source: CNN
