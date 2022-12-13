Prosecutors reveal alleged motive in Murdaugh case
Disbarred former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife and son, who were found shot to death on the family's property in June 2021. CNN's Randi Kaye reports that prosecutors are now sharing a possible motive in the case.
03:14 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Prosecutors reveal alleged motive in Murdaugh case
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general says video of combat instructor shows another failure by the Russian army
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Family of NY college student studying abroad says he's been missing for 2 weeks
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm an idiot': Diver admits fault after nearly being run over by speeding boat
02:04
Now playing- Source: KHNL/KGMB
Reports: Scientists see breakthrough in 'holy grail' of clean energy
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert calls out 'bizarre' comments by Viktor Bout on Russian TV
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
He built the World Cup stadium. Hear what he says happened to his fellow worker
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Florida's bees are starving
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of Ukrainian attack
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm here to take you home': Diplomat describes plane ride with Brittney Griner
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lockerbie bombing suspect is in US custody
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Hero of the Year honors her mother on stage
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general shares why he thinks Russians are concerned
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Bernie Sanders' reaction to Sinema leaving Democratic party
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man exonerated after 25 years: 'It's kind of surreal to me'
01:52
Now playing- Source: WXIA
Fight at LA city council holiday event caught on video
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment Patti LaBelle was rushed off stage
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN