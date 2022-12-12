'Grateful to be alive': See diver narrowly escape speeding boat
Christopher Lastra was spearfishing in Oahu, Hawaii, when he was nearly run over by a speeding boat. CNN affiliates KHNL and KGMB have the story.
02:04 - Source: KHNL/KGMB
