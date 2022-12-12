See why CNN Hero of the Year brought mom on stage for acceptance speech
Nelly Cheboi brought her mother on stage and sang to her after winning CNN's 2022 Hero of the Year during the 16th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute for her work teaching computer skills in her native Kenya on upcycled computers.
