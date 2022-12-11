Lee Clark, right, embraces family and friends immediately after his release from Floyd County Jail.
Man exonerated after 25 years: 'It's kind of surreal to me'
After spending 25 years in prison on murder convictions related to the 1996 shooting death of their friend, two Georgia men were exonerated this week, after new evidence uncovered in a true-crime podcast last year proved their innocence, their lawyers said. One of the co-defendants, Darrell Lee Clark, spoke to CNN affiliate WXIA after his release.
01:52 - Source: WXIA
