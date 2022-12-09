This fast-growing religion has ancient roots and a message of unity
"This is Life with Lisa Ling" explores the Baha'i faith, a monotheistic religion that focuses on the spiritual unity of humanity. The Original Series airs this Sunday at 9 and 10 p.m. ET.
00:58 - Source: CNN
This Is Life with Lisa Ling 17 videos
This fast-growing religion has ancient roots and a message of unity
The mental health crisis can be traced back to JFK
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Craziness took over me': Woman shares how she became homeless
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Researchers test a breakthrough way to track tigers
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
This online sperm donor has fathered over 117 children
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mom explains why she used free sperm on Facebook to grow her family
Expert explains the devastating impacts of buying tigers cubs
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Made-up tiger-lion hybrid looks like a fantasy character
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm a professional ejaculator': Sperm donor with over 117 children
Lisa Ling explains how AI is changing romance
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man explains her connection with his RealDoll
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lisa Ling has a conversation with a RealDoll
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
RealDoll owner: 'I felt her say my name is Tasha'
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Militia leader on when they would rise up
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese immigrants were targeted in 19th century America
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Job losses lead to anti-Japanese sentiment in 1980s Detroit
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Facebook executive explains how they make money
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN