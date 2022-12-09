this is life lisa ling alan kirsten origseriesfilms 2_00005304.png
'I'm just lost': Couple reflects after their home was burned down
This is Life with Lisa Ling
Alan and Kirsten Mays's home was burned down a year ago and authorities are still actively investigating. "This is Life with Lisa Ling" talks with the interracial family about the loss.
00:53 - Source: CNN
This Is Life with Lisa Ling 18 videos
"It's like a war zone," Lisa Ling said as she walked around their destroyed home.
