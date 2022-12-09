Volcano watch: CNN rides along with 'lava junkie'
Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano. It stretches 10.5 miles from base to summit and takes up half the entire surface area of Hawaii's Big Island, the US Geological Survey says. CNN's David Culver reports.
03:45 - Source: CNN
