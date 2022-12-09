California lawmaker condemns racial slurs used during a meeting addressing racism
The Board of Supervisors in the once-solid Republican stronghold of Orange County, California, put forth a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. The resolution was unanimously adopted, but was met with contempt by some audience members in attendance, with at least one heard on video yelling an ethnic slur. CNN's Josh Campbell reports.
02:14 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
