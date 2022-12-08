CNN reporter grills Uvalde sheriff about vital school shooter information he did not share
CNN bodycam footage analysis shows that Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco had vital information about the Robb Elementary School shooter that he did not share during law enforcement's response to the shooting. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz has the exclusive report.
07:26
