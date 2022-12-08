Russia frees Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports.
05:24 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Russia frees Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer
05:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch President Biden give remarks after Brittney Griner release
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brittney Griner's wife speaks about WNBA star's release
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brother of Paul Whelan reacts after sibling remains detained in Russia
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will Trump be the Republican nominee in 2024? His ex-chief of staff weighs in
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter: Trump properties search part of effort to 'satisfy' judge subpoena
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Intercepted phone call reveals dwindling conditions for Russian forces
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Lindsey Graham said about some GOP blaming Trump for party losses
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter grills Uvalde sheriff about vital school shooter information he did not share
07:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I had difficulty': Fauci describes time working with Trump White House
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert: China has failed to prepare residents when zero-Covid policy ends
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Vital hospital equipment is being overwhelmed by influx of wounded troops
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I failed to protect my child': Casey Anthony opens up about daughter's death
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Amateur fossil hunters find giant, 100 million-year-old skeleton
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter: This is the beginning of Peru's cycle of political crisis
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police find new evidence in North Carolina power grid attack
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment CNN called the race for Warnock
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN