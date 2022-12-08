US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia frees Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports.
05:24 - Source: CNN
01 biden griner speech 1208
Watch President Biden give remarks after Brittney Griner release
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 cherelle griner speaks 1208
Brittney Griner's wife speaks about WNBA star's release
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
david whelan paul whelan brother
Brother of Paul Whelan reacts after sibling remains detained in Russia
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump mulvaney split vpx
Will Trump be the Republican nominee in 2024? His ex-chief of staff weighs in
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
CNN reporter: Trump properties search part of effort to 'satisfy' judge subpoena
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian forces fire an artillery piece at Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine.
Intercepted phone call reveals dwindling conditions for Russian forces
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Liindsey Graham December 7 2022 SCREENGRAB
Hear what Lindsey Graham said about some GOP blaming Trump for party losses
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco is seen on body camera footage on May 24, 2022.
CNN reporter grills Uvalde sheriff about vital school shooter information he did not share
07:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump fauci split
'I had difficulty': Fauci describes time working with Trump White House
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Epidemic control workers wear PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they stand guard outside a community in lockdown on November 29, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Expert: China has failed to prepare residents when zero-Covid policy ends
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kiley Ukraine Doctors
Vital hospital equipment is being overwhelmed by influx of wounded troops
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
casey anthony documentary
'I failed to protect my child': Casey Anthony opens up about daughter's death
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
queensland plesiosaur skeleton thumb
Amateur fossil hunters find giant, 100 million-year-old skeleton
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Peru's President Pedro Castillo speaks during a press conference with his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric (out of frame) at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, on November 29, 2022, during his visit to Chile.
Reporter: This is the beginning of Peru's cycle of political crisis
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
north carolina moore county power plant aerial
Police find new evidence in North Carolina power grid attack
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks to supporters at a campaign rally on November 19, 2022 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Warnock continues rallying supporters across the state as he faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election December 6.
See the moment CNN called the race for Warnock
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN