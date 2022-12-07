north carolina moore county power plant aerial
Police find new evidence in North Carolina power grid attack
Newsroom
Nearly two dozen shell casings from a high-powered rifle have been recovered from the sites where gunfire disabled two North Carolina electric substations and left much of a county without electricity service for days, according to law enforcement sources. CNN's Whitney Wild reports.
01:57 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
north carolina moore county power plant aerial
Police find new evidence in North Carolina power grid attack
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks to supporters at a campaign rally on November 19, 2022 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Warnock continues rallying supporters across the state as he faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election December 6.
See the moment CNN called the race for Warnock
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alyssa Farah Griffin/Trump split
Ex-Trump White House official says Trump is liable for Walker's loss
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump Tower, home to the Trump Organization, stands along Fifth Avenue on June 30, 2021 in New York City.
Why Trump wasn't charged in Trump Organization's felony scheme
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mcconnell mccarthy sicknick family
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with GOP leaders
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) (R), Chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, presides over a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, in possibly its final hearing, has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden.
Analyst breaks down how much weight Jan. 6 criminal referrals hold
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Chalian SCREENGRAB
Magic Wall: How Warnock beat Walker in Georgia
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Van Jones Warncok
'It feels good!': Van Jones reacts to Warnock's win
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers looks on before the game against the Southern University Jaguars in the SWAC Championship at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi.
Deion Sanders receives backlash for leaving Jackson State for Colorado
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bolton trump split
Former Trump official says he may launch 2024 bid to stop Trump
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lyons analysis
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strike in Russian airfield
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Xi jiang widow
Reporter describes 'rare' behavior from Xi at former leader's memorial
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VANDALIA, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on the eve of Election Day at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump is in Ohio campaigning for Republican candidates, including U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance, who faces U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) in tomorrow's general election.
Hear how Pence reacted to Trump's call to terminate Constitution
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 off campus at the University of Idaho.
CNN reporter outlines big questions around North Carolina power grid attack
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mauna Loa eruption culver fly over pkg vpx
CNN gets rare access to Mauna Loa volcano
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kiley russian legion pkg 2
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
honig trump vpx split
FedEx driver charged in kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN