Athena Strand
FedEx driver charged in kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old
A driver working for FedEx was arrested and charged in the kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who had disappeared from her home's driveway in Texas, police said. CNN's Ed Lavendera reports.
01:42 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Athena Strand
FedEx driver charged in kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This photos shows the gate to the Duke Energy West End substation in Moore County, N.C. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Tens of thousands were without power in the county after what authorities say was an act of criminal vandalism at multiple substations. The Pilot newspaper in Southern Pines reported that infrastructure at the West End substation was damaged.
North Carolina officials: 'Act of violence' cuts power to 40,000 customers
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
honig trump vpx split
'Wrong, crazy and dangerous': Legal analyst blasts Trump's statement
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after body camera footage taken from a traffic stop last month revealed she told a deputy she was "hoping that you'll just let us go tonight" and flashed her badge.
Bodycam footage shows police chief flash badge after being pulled over
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Coyote attacked 2-year-old girl in front of her house, security camera shows.
Video shows coyote attacking toddler in front of her house
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab indonesia mount semeru 1
Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bucha Resident Ripley SCREENGRAB
With winter coming, war isn't the only thing Ukrainians have to worry about
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mehran samak iranian protester killed
Soccer player mourns friend who rights group says was killed for celebrating US soccer win
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leighton map 12.4.22 vpx
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
raccoon attack WFSB pkg thumb vpx
Video shows mom fending off raccoon that attacked her daughter
01:38
Now playing
- Source: WFSB
mauna loa volcano eruption highway contd orig mg_00004214.png
Mauna Loa offers glimpse into sacred Hawaiian bond
06:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper blinken split sotu 12 04 2022
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - A woman walks by a Yale sign reflected in the rainwater in the street on the Yale University campus in New Haven, Conn., Aug. 22, 2021. Yale University is being accused in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring some to withdraw from the prestigious institution and then placing "unreasonable burdens" on those who seek to be reinstated. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
Students sue Yale, alleging discrimination against those with mental health disabilities
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dancing Grannies orig thumb
'A roar of applause': Dancing Grannies stage comeback after tragedy
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jake monologue
Hear Tapper's question for politicians who won't condemn Kanye West's Hitler remarks
05:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
teen rescues dad
Dramatic video shows moment teen lifts truck to save dad pinned underneath
01:55
Now playing
- Source: KCRA
video sherrod brown rail worker split
Sen. Brown responds to rail worker who's upset with Biden
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN