Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 off campus at the University of Idaho.
'Miss you forever': Hear the message from roommate of slain Idaho college students
As police in Moscow, Idaho, continue to investigate the killing of four University of Idaho students, the roommates of the victims break their silence for the first time. CNN's Veronica Miracle reports.
