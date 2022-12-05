CNN reporter outlines big questions around North Carolina power grid attack
The FBI is joining the investigation into power outages in Moore County, North Carolina, believed to have been caused by "intentional" and "targeted" attacks on substations that left around 40,000 customers in the dark. The mass outage turned into a criminal investigation when responding utility crews found signs of potential vandalism of equipment at different sites, according to the Moore County Sheriff's Office. CNN's Whitney Wild has more.
01:24 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
CNN reporter outlines big questions around North Carolina power grid attack
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
North Carolina officials: 'Act of violence' cuts power to 40,000 customers
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Wrong, crazy and dangerous': Legal analyst blasts Trump's statement
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bodycam footage shows police chief flash badge after being pulled over
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows coyote attacking toddler in front of her house
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
With winter coming, war isn't the only thing Ukrainians have to worry about
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Soccer player mourns friend who rights group says was killed for celebrating US soccer win
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows mom fending off raccoon that attacked her daughter
01:38
Now playing- Source: WFSB
Mauna Loa offers glimpse into sacred Hawaiian bond
06:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Students sue Yale, alleging discrimination against those with mental health disabilities
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
'A roar of applause': Dancing Grannies stage comeback after tragedy
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Tapper's question for politicians who won't condemn Kanye West's Hitler remarks
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dramatic video shows moment teen lifts truck to save dad pinned underneath
01:55
Now playing- Source: KCRA
Sen. Brown responds to rail worker who's upset with Biden
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN