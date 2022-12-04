Bodycam footage shows police chief flash badge after being pulled over
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after body camera footage taken from a traffic stop revealed she told a deputy she was "hoping that you'll just let us go tonight" and flashed her badge.
