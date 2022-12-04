New Mexico offers free childcare to majority of population
CNN's Rene Marsh reports on New Mexico becoming the first state to offer free child care to most of its residents. It's also the first state to enshrine child care funding in its constitution, effectively making the service a universal right -- and perhaps offering a model for how other states could serve their youngest residents and working parents.
02:51 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
New Mexico offers free childcare to majority of population
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Wrong, crazy and dangerous': Legal analyst blasts Trump's statement
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Students sue Yale, alleging discrimination against those with mental health disabilities
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the moment teen lifts truck off of dad
01:55
Now playing- Source: KCRA
CNN reporter gets up-close look at Mauna Loa's lava flow
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese police drag resident from his home for refusing quarantine
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bodycam footage shows shootout with teenage mass shooting suspect
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Obama mocks Herschel Walker's vampire remark
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kanye West's Hitler 'obsession' helped create hostile work environment, source says
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Go inside Biden's extravagant and star-studded state dinner
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'A stunning rebuke': Legal analysts react to Mar-a-Lago ruling
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden: I'd be 'happy to meet' Putin under certain circumstances
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman files claim against the government believing the water she drank potentially killed her baby
05:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia's notorious Wagner group admits to recruiting Zambian inmate who died fighting in Ukraine
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Chilling': Protester tells CNN what the atmosphere is like in China
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
After conflicting statements, police affirm University of Idaho killings were 'targeted'
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN