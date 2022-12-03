'There's nothing taboo' This online sperm donor has fathered over 117 children
This Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, "This is Life with Lisa Ling" enters the world of online sperm donation, where moms uninterested in sperm banks meet donors online.
Researchers test a breakthrough way to track tigers
Mom explains why she used free sperm on Facebook to grow her family
Expert explains the devastating impacts of buying tigers cubs
Made-up tiger-lion hybrid looks like a fantasy character
'I'm a professional ejaculator': Sperm donor with over 117 children
Lisa Ling explains how AI is changing romance
Man explains her connection with his RealDoll
Lisa Ling has a conversation with a RealDoll
RealDoll owner: 'I felt her say my name is Tasha'
Militia leader on when they would rise up
Chinese immigrants were targeted in 19th century America
Job losses lead to anti-Japanese sentiment in 1980s Detroit
Ex-Facebook executive explains how they make money
Chicago parents haunted by son's unsolved murder
Ohio Gov. DeWine: 'We've got to invest in these kids'
How one mother's struggle changed minds about addiction
In Waco, a sheriff fights against sex trafficking
Lisa Ling investigates the illicit massage parlor industry
This reading program forged a bond between prisoners and prep school students
'This Is Life': Prisoners donate to help a student stay in school
This isn't sleepaway camp. It's an intervention
'This Is Life': Using an old concept to help boys become men
