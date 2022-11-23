Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski
Hear from Chesapeake police on what we know about the Walmart shooting
Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with multiple fatalities and injuries, Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski told CNN.
02:38 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski
Hear from Chesapeake police on what we know about the Walmart shooting
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Media members gather as Chief James Fry speaks during a press conference about a quadruple homicide investigation involving four University of Idaho students at the Moscow Police Department on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.
Idaho citizens look to police for answers as no suspect has been found
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashely Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance
Loved ones of the Club Q shooting victims are keeping their memory alive
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands onstage listening to applause as he arrives to announce that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supreme Court allows House committee to get Trump's tax returns
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
indonesia woman vpx
Videos show what it's like on the ground in Indonesia after deadly quake
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grant wahl vpx
Hear from US journalist who was detained for wearing a rainbow shirt in Qatar
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Recon 1
Exclusive: Video shows Ukrainian forces infiltrating Russian command center
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Colorado shooting suspect 2021 Facebook video vpx
2021 video appears to show Colorado club shooting suspect ranting about police
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen
New details in investigation into Idaho stabbings
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
walker new ad vpx
Herschel Walker releases new ad targeting transgender athletes
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Artemis Flyby Thumbnail
See Artemis I brush past the moon
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A police officer sits in their vehicle while responding to a mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., November 20, 2022.
Colorado Springs mayor says 'heroic' individuals subdued shooter with his gun
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michael anderson club q bartender
Bartender describes seeing gunman enter Colorado nightclub
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
snow storm
Storm continues to lash western New York with up to 6 feet of snow
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
panetta trump split vpx
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
03 Neighbor Girl Lanternflies
'It scares me': Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl while she sprayed lanternflies
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kinzinger mccarthy split
Hear Kinzinger's prediction about McCarthy if he's elected House Speaker
00:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN