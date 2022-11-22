tis the season jimmy stewart origseriesfilms_00001225.png
How WWII influenced 'It's A Wonderful Life'
After serving in WWII, actor Jimmy Steward accepted the role in the holiday classic, "It's a Wonderful Life." The CNN special "Tis the Season: The Holidays on Screen" premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
01:08 - Source: CNN
Holiday Cheer 16 videos
tis the season jimmy stewart origseriesfilms_00001225.png
How WWII influenced 'It's A Wonderful Life'
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
walmart christmas secret santa pays off layaway _00002821.jpg
'Secret Santa' pays off 194 layaway accounts
01:34
Now playing
- Source: WJAC
prince
Prince fans celebrate Christmas in purple
01:29
Now playing
- Source: HLN
eco solutions christmas tree_00000911.jpg
How green is your Christmas tree?
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christmas cards for girl getting chemotherapy daily hit newday_00002012.jpg
Mom requests cards for 9-year-old in chemo
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: U.S. President Barack Obama sings Jingle Bells with Marc Anthony (C), James Taylor (L), Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks (R) and Eva Longoria (R, foreground) during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, on December 1, 2016 in Washington, DC. This year is the 94th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
President Obama sings 'Jingle Bells'
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FONTS: 00:16-00:19 Santa Rick Orland Square Mall, Illinois 00:19-00:22 Santa Dennis Rockingham Mall, New Hampshire 00:22-00:33 Santa Wade Barton Creek Mall, Texas 00:53-00:55 Santa Val Stanford Shopping Center, California 1:17-1:25 Judy Noerr Founder, Noerr Programs
How mall Santas are made
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNNMoney
"Castle" star lights 30-foot LEGO Christmas tree_00000000.jpg
'Castle' star lights 30-ft. Lego Christmas tree
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marine surprises wife with santa florida_00003027.jpg
All this Marine's wife wanted for Christmas was this ...
01:40
Now playing
- Source: WPTV
elf on the shelf 911 call pkg _00013026.jpg
Elf falls off shelf, girl calls 911
01:35
Now playing
- Source: WCBS
san diego polar bears snow day vstan orig bb_00003018.jpg
Polar bears get snow for Christmas
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
secret santa cops michigan taylor police pkg_00004527.jpg
Woman in tears after officer does this ...
01:19
Now playing
- Source: WDIV
real black santa dee christmas lemon intv nr_00002806.jpg
'Kids don't see color': Black Santas in high demand
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rescuing Rudolph Santa puppets org_00000000.jpg
Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer rescued from attic
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
secret santa donations Good Stuff NewDay_00003023.jpg
Secret Santa donates thousands
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fantasy Flight sick kids Santa orig_00000422.jpg
Sick kids fly to North Pole to see Santa
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN