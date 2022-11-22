RealDoll owner: 'I felt her say my name is Tasha'
Since February 2020, RealDoll has sold over 900 life-size sex dolls — about a 60% increase in sales. This Sunday at 10 p.m. ET, "This is Life with Lisa Ling" explores how virtual reality, artificial intelligence and dolls have become the answer for some people's loneliness.
00:57 - Source: CNN
