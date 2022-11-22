this is life lisa ling connection realdoll origseriesfilms_00002610.png
Man explains her connection with his RealDoll
This is Life with Lisa Ling
Since February 2020, RealDoll has sold over 900 life-size sex dolls — about a 60% increase in sales. This Sunday at 10 p.m. ET, "This is Life with Lisa Ling" explores how virtual reality, artificial intelligence and AI powered dolls have become the answer for some people's loneliness.
00:57 - Source: CNN
This Is Life with Lisa Ling 33 videos
this is life lisa ling connection realdoll origseriesfilms_00002610.png
Man explains her connection with his RealDoll
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
american militias origin white men lisa ling film ron clip_00003019.png
Why American militias are mainly White men
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
american militias silverback lisa ling film ron clip _00010501.png
Militia leader on when they would rise up
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life lisa ling vincent chin clip 4_00003412.png
Chinese immigrants were targeted in 19th century America
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life lisa ling vincent chin clip 3_00002624.png
Job losses lead to anti-Japanese sentiment in 1980s Detroit
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lisa ling facebook algorithm film ron pkg_00000303.png
Ex-Facebook executive explains how they make money
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life under the gun clip 2_00000507.png
Chicago parents haunted by son's unsolved murder
00:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life heroin hits home clip 3_00003304.png
Ohio Gov. DeWine: 'We've got to invest in these kids'
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life heroin hits home clip 2_00002128.png
How one mother's struggle changed minds about addiction
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life massage parlors clip 1_00000822.png
In Waco, a sheriff fights against sex trafficking
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life massage parlors clip 2_00000211.png
Lisa Ling investigates the illicit massage parlor industry
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life lisa ling prison prep clip 1_00000826.png
This reading program forged a bond between prisoners and prep school students
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life lisa ling prison prep clip 2_00002113.png
'This Is Life': Prisoners donate to help a student stay in school
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life lisa ling lost boys clip 1_00001222.png
This isn't sleepaway camp. It's an intervention
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life lisa ling lost boys clip 2_00002314.png
'This Is Life': Using an old concept to help boys become men
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
this is life lisa ling lost boys clip 3_00000314.png
'This Is Life': An emotional bootcamp to help boys become men
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling American Muslims Clip 2_00003907.jpg
Imam's connection to Islam is rooted in childhood trauma
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling American Muslims Clip 5_00010617.jpg
Muslim-American women train for self-defense
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling Age of Consent Clip 1_00010007.jpg
15-year-old is a registered sex offender
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling Age of Consent Clip 2_00002416.jpg
Teen explains what led to his sexual assault arrest
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling Age of Consent Clip 3_00002004.jpg
Teen faces 40 years in prison and sex offender status
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling Chinese in America Clip 2_00002722.jpg
Chinese citizens buying opulent mansions in US
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling Chinese in America Clip 3_00005820.jpg
A US high school where most students are from China
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This Is Life Lisa Ling Chinese in America Clip 4_00004305.jpg
Lisa Ling explores her Chinese roots
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This Is Life Lisa Ling Sexual Healing Episode 1 Clip 1_00010602.jpg
Couple opens up about intimacy issues
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This Is Life Lisa Ling Sexual Healing Episode 1 Clip 3_00002902.jpg
Couple turns to sexual therapy
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN LISA LING SEASON 4_00002002.jpg
Lisa Ling: Season 4 Trailer
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN CREATIVE MARKETING
This is Life Lisa Ling Patriot Movement Ep 2 Clip 1_00000202.jpg
Militia leader: People call 'all the time' wanting to join
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling Patriot Movement Clip Ep 2 Clip 2_00004515.jpg
What drives someone to join a militia?
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling Patriot Movement Ep 2 Clip 4_00011030.jpg
Slain rancher LaVoy Finicum remains a martyr to some
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling Las Vegas Ep 3 Clip 1_00002220.jpg
A side of Las Vegas that few see
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling Las Vegas Ep 3 Clip 3_00011519.jpg
Inside Las Vegas' squatter problem
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This is Life Lisa Ling Las Vegas Ep 3 Clip 4_00005906.jpg
Nowhere to live in Las Vegas
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN