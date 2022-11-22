lisa ling new season intv newsroom origseriesfilms_00011503.png
Lisa Ling explains how AI is changing romance
This is Life with Lisa Ling
Virtual reality, artificial intelligence and even sex dolls have become the answer for many people's loneliness. This Sunday at 10 p.m. ET, "This is Life with Lisa Ling" explores how technology is changing our relationships.
Man explains her connection with his RealDoll
Man explains her connection with his RealDoll
Lisa Ling has a conversation with a RealDoll
Lisa Ling has a conversation with a RealDoll
RealDoll owner: 'I felt her say my name is Tasha'
RealDoll owner: 'I felt her say my name is Tasha'
Militia leader on when they would rise up
Militia leader on when they would rise up
Chinese immigrants were targeted in 19th century America
Chinese immigrants were targeted in 19th century America
Job losses lead to anti-Japanese sentiment in 1980s Detroit
Job losses lead to anti-Japanese sentiment in 1980s Detroit
Ex-Facebook executive explains how they make money
Ex-Facebook executive explains how they make money
Chicago parents haunted by son's unsolved murder
Chicago parents haunted by son's unsolved murder
Ohio Gov. DeWine: 'We've got to invest in these kids'
Ohio Gov. DeWine: 'We've got to invest in these kids'
How one mother's struggle changed minds about addiction
How one mother's struggle changed minds about addiction
In Waco, a sheriff fights against sex trafficking
In Waco, a sheriff fights against sex trafficking
Lisa Ling investigates the illicit massage parlor industry
Lisa Ling investigates the illicit massage parlor industry
This reading program forged a bond between prisoners and prep school students
This reading program forged a bond between prisoners and prep school students
'This Is Life': Prisoners donate to help a student stay in school
'This Is Life': Prisoners donate to help a student stay in school
This isn't sleepaway camp. It's an intervention
This isn't sleepaway camp. It's an intervention
'This Is Life': Using an old concept to help boys become men
'This Is Life': Using an old concept to help boys become men
