Video shows arrest of Colorado suspect in 2021 bombing threat incident
Police said the suspect of the Club Q shooting that killed 5 people and injured 25 others was identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 in connection with a bomb threat that led to a standoff at his mother's home, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the time and his mother's former landlord.
