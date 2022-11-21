michael anderson club q bartender
Bartender describes seeing gunman enter Colorado nightclub
Michael Anderson was the bartender on the night of the shooting at a Colorado nightclub that left 5 people dead. He describes what happened the moment the gunman entered the bar.
A police officer sits in their vehicle while responding to a mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., November 20, 2022.
Colorado Springs mayor says 'heroic' individuals subdued shooter with his gun
