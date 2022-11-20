Storm continues to lash western New York with up to 6 feet of snow
Heavy snow continues to pile up in western New York state after a historic storm saw the Buffalo area logging record snowfall totaling more than six feet in some areas.
03:07 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Storm continues to lash western New York with up to 6 feet of snow
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
George Conway reacts to special counsel appointment
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
New timeline details emerge in case of Idaho students killings
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Devastated by my failings': Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Merrick Garland announces special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
07:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
See snow building as New York faces historic snowstorm
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
US determines Saudi Crown Prince immune in case brought by Khashoggi's fiancée
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Russia state media is saying about the war in Ukraine as weather worsens
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Winston: There's a flaw in US decision to grant Crown Prince immunity
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
New audio shows law enforcement knew Uvalde children were trapped in school with shooter
04:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures the harsh reality of China's zero-covid strategy
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows two University of Idaho victims at food truck on night of killings
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside Iran's third month of protests as regime steps up deadly crackdowns
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN