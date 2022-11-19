Victim's sister shares details about keypad lock on Idaho home
Sally Krutzig, reporter from The Idaho Statesman, joins CNN's Michael Smerconish to discuss the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed multiple times in their off-campus home.
02:20 - Source: CNN
Victim's sister shares details about keypad lock on Idaho home
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
