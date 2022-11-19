The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Florida, NY, is craned into place, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in New York. The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)
He's picked the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for three decades. Here's his advice for choosing yours
A summer job became a 34-year career for Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center's head gardener. He explains how to best take care of your tree this year.
01:37 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
