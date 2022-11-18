New audio shows law enforcement knew Uvalde children were trapped in school with shooter
New audio obtained by CNN shows Texas's top law enforcement agency knew children were trapped in Robb Elementary more than 30 minutes before anyone shot the gunman and rescued them. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.
04:37 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
New audio shows law enforcement knew Uvalde children were trapped in school with shooter
04:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Milwaukee judge brought to tears at emotional Darrell Brooks sentencing
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
What the GOP taking control of the House means
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mike Pence reacts to video showing his family fleeing to safety
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman killed while visiting husband's grave in Kyiv
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
No suspects in quadruple homicide at University of Idaho
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We aren't there yet': Eurasia Group president on potential Ukrainian negotiations with Russia
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Awkward moment between Xi and Trudeau caught on video
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Disgusting to see': Veterans sue to get land back being used as sports facilities
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Bizarre': Witness speaks about confrontation before shooting
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper covered Trump's announcement
04:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I counted more than 20 false claims': Dale fact-checks Trump's 2024 bid
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Donald Trump announce his 2024 candidacy
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Artemis I rocket launch
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Father of ex-UVA football player accused of shooting 3 students speaks out
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Students record White teacher saying: 'I think my race is the superior one'
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN