idaho student killed Kernodle family affil screengrab vpx
Father of one of four University of Idaho victims describes last interactions with her
The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus residence, described his daughter as a "tough kid" and said his last interactions with her happened around midnight on the night of the quadruple homicide.
02:07 - Source: KTVK/KPHO
Latest Videos 17 videos
idaho student killed Kernodle family affil screengrab vpx
Father of one of four University of Idaho victims describes last interactions with her
02:07
Now playing
- Source: KTVK/KPHO
video thumbnail twitter HQ trolled
'Worthless billionaire': See messages projected on Twitter HQ
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
Hear what Russia state media is saying about the war in Ukraine as weather worsens
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia takes his seat ahead of a working lunch at the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The new British Prime Minister aims to articulate his foreign policy vision here while grappling with economic instability at home.
Winston: There's a flaw in US decision to grant Crown Prince immunity
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spider marks vpx
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
uvalde CNN exclusive
New audio shows law enforcement knew Uvalde children were trapped in school with shooter
04:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china covid protests wang
Video captures the harsh reality of China's zero-covid strategy
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Grub Wandering Kitchen video
Video shows two University of Idaho victims at food truck on night of killings
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Iran Fire
Inside Iran's third month of protests as regime steps up deadly crackdowns
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Cruise Missile SCREENGRAB
Video appears to show moment cruise missile is shot down over Ukraine
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Outgoing US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 17, 2022. - Pelosi, the veteran Washington powerbroker and longtime leader of the Democrats in Congress, was set to "address her future plans" Thursday, one day after Republicans secured a slim majority in the House of Representatives. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
See who could follow Pelosi as House Democratic leader
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quentin Tarantino Who's Talking SCREENGRAB
Hear why 'Pulp Fiction' director says he's quitting after his next film
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Milwaukee judge orig thumb
Video: Milwaukee judge brought to tears at emotional Darrell Brooks sentencing
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
El periódico New York Post ridiculiza el anuncio de que Trump se presentará a las presidenciales del 2024
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The U.S. Capitol stands in the early morning on October 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans are looking to hold a confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, October 26, approximately one week before the Presidential election.(Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
What the GOP taking control of the House means
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pence town hall jan 6th reax
Mike Pence reacts to video showing his family fleeing to safety
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump listens during an event to highlight the Department of Justice grants to combat human trafficking, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on August 4, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN