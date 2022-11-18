Tarantino asked why he didn't intervene with Harvey Weinstein
Hear Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Quentin Tarantino's response when CNN's Chris Wallace asked him why he didn't do more to try and stop Harvey Weinstein as the two made the majority of Tarantino's movies together.
01:37 - Source: CNN
