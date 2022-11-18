Michelle Obama says US 'wasn't ready' for her natural Black hair
Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she opted to not wear her hair natural while the Obama's were in the White House. CNN contributor Cari Champion joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
05:48 - Source: CNN
